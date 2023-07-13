FORE School of Management welcomes 480 students for 2023-2025 for its four PGDM programmers

New Delhi: FORE School of Management, New Delhi Continuing the legacy of diversity, welcomed a diverse batch of 480 students for 2023-2025 for its four PGDM programmes. Dr. Jitendara Das, Director General, FSM Delhi, along with many Industry Leaders, welcomed students at the Induction ceremony in the presence of leading industry names. The ceremony held on 7th July,2023 had Mr. Ashwinder R Singh CEO, Residential at Bhartiya Urban and Ms. Vitika Sharma Banerjee Co-founder & Director, FUTURE FIT LLP and Founder, Fourth Dimension Experience Inc. Besides their sterling careers, the fact that they are both alumni of the B School were further inspiration to the students of the new batch.

The students admitted from 13000+ applications come from 24 states, 150 cities across India. This makes FORE exceptional in terms of regional diversity.

The induction ceremony for PGDM, PGDM (International Business), PGDM (Financial Management) & PGDM (Big Data Analytics) students began with the auspicious lighting of the lamp. Prof. Sanghamitra Budhhapriya, Dean (Academics) started the proceedings by welcoming the new batch of students. She spoke about the importance of maintaining academic rigour through curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities and providing practical exposure to students to enhance managerial competencies. She shared how FSM has developed an ecosystem including renowned faculty and cutting-edge educational infrastructure where students can thrive to excel.

Prof. Jitendra K. Das, Director General FSM Delhi, delivered his Welcome Address. During his speech Dr. Das asserted that FSM provides the environment; it is up to students to make efforts in the right direction to achieve their dreams. He insisted that “Learning is actually in learners' minds." He then spoke about the significance of attending classes and why asking questions and taking advantage of every opportunity to learn is essential. He concluded by saying. "Use these two years of PGDM to enhance your skills, achieve goals, and fulfil your parents' wishes. Count on us that we will do anything and everything possible to add to your growth. However, it is you who actually will give the finishing touch to your education and provide happiness to yourself and your country." He also conducted the ceremonial oath to the freshers.

Dr. Vinayshil Gautam, Vice Chairman, FORE School of Management suggested that to follow a successful career and life one doesn’t need to be perfect, just needs to be authentic. In this journey of self-discovery, he urged the students to be more accommodating, more empathetic, and more giving. He concluded by saying, "Be strong, breathe easy and fully, keep time to relax, and keep going.

Dr. B.B.L. Madhukar, Chairman, FORE School of Management congratulated the students for selection at FORE School of Management. He said, "We live in an era, where just having knowledge isn’t sufficient, analytical ability, your understanding, creativity, interpretation of knowledge and how to make it work is important now.” He concluded with the future expansion plans for the FORE

The ceremony also featured two distinguished alumni as guests of honour: Ashwinder R Singh CEO, Residential at Bhartiya Urban and Vitika Sharma Banerjee Co-founder & Director, FUTURE FIT LLP and Founder, Fourth Dimension Experience Sharing words of inspiration with the new batches, Banerjee said, "Diversity is just numbers, what makes diversity work is inclusion. Be sensitive to people, be inclusive. Inclusivity is sharing. It will add to creativity, innovation, and multi-diversity.”. On his own experience at FORE, Mr Singh felt nostalgic about coming to FORE after 26 years. He mentioned," Be consistent in working hard. To achieve success, you must embrace consistency. Create a habit of working hard with a habit of consistency"

The ceremony drew to a close with the National Anthem and the Vote of Thanks by Prof. Sanghamitra Buddhapriya.

It was a day of new beginnings made special with thoughtful words, advice and inspiration that will be the perfect start for the journey the freshers will be taking on for the next two years.