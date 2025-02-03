From AI to sustainability: The future of work for youth

Engineering, medical courses, and chartered accountancy, among a few others, have been the most popular options among students for decades. In fact, parents also used to suggest these careers for their children. While the popularity of these courses and careers remains intact, the world is rapidly changing. Emerging challenges and opportunities have given rise to many careers that were almost unheard of until the last few years. With advancements in technology, changing consumer behaviour, and evolving business needs, new career paths are emerging. As we move further into the 21st century, these emerging careers are shaping the future of work in India.

India is witnessing rapid economic growth and investments across sectors.

It also has the youngest population, whose spirit and energy are unstoppable, giving rise to unlimited possibilities.

The world is looking to India’s young manpower. “Make in India for the World” is the new mantra for industries.

The rapid growth in industries like sports, design, liberal arts, law, digital media, healthcare, logistics, data security, and cybersecurity is shaping the future job market.

These emerging sectors offer exciting prospects for students in 2025 and beyond, enabling them to carve out fulfilling and innovative careers. Even some of the challenges the world is facing, including climate change, waste management, and environmental degradation, are giving rise to new career opportunities. Who would have thought that “sustainability” would become the most important aspect of our life and times?

Let’s explore some of these emerging fields and the opportunities they offer.

1. Sports

While Indians are passionate about sports, who would have thought that it would become such a big industry? Today, the sector is booming with increasing viewership, investments, and infrastructure.

Not only cricket, but the league success in many other sports has given rise to new career possibilities. Whether it is sports management involving event management, athlete management, or sponsorships; whether it is sports analytics with the increasing use of data; or content creation and digital media with career opportunities like video producers, social media managers, etc., sports will continue to be a job creator in the times to come.

2. Liberal arts: Data-driven storytelling and interdisciplinary careers

The liberal arts domain is experiencing a transformation, where students are blending traditional fields like philosophy, literature, and history with modern, data-driven approaches. Careers in content creation, journalism, and education are evolving, and interdisciplinary studies are becoming more valuable in today’s job market.

3. Sustainability: Renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and circular economy

As the world faces its worst climate change yet and resource depletion, areas like environmental conservation, waste management, sustainable use of products and renewable energy become crucial for the very existence. The demand for courses in these fields will see a multifold rise and give rise to many young professionals aspiring to address the most pressing challenges of our times.

4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

While AI and ML were the most talked-about technologies in 2024, they will continue to be at the forefront as the demand for skilled professionals hits the roof.

From AI developers to machine learning engineers, the opportunities in this sector are vast and will continue toexpand in 2025.

5. FinTech: Digital banking and blockchain

The rise of fintech and digital banking is revolutionizing the financial sector. As more financial institutions move toward digital solutions, the demand for professionals with expertise in blockchain and fintech innovations is surging.

This is the best career opportunities for students aspiring to become global professionals. India has the advantage of having the youngest population in the world. What students need to do is choose the career of their liking and equip themselves with not only the necessary knowledge but also industry-relevant skills to thrive in these emerging fields.

(The author is Pro Vice-Chancellor at MIT-WPU, Pune)