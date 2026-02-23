GATE 2026 releases provisional answer key: Download process

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati), the organizing institute for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026, has published the provisional answer key for GATE 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the answer key online to assess their performance and calculate their expected scores.

Important Dates for GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Exam Dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026

Provisional Answer Key Release Date: February 23, 2026

Objection Window Opens: February 23, 2026

Last Date to Challenge Answer Key: February 27, 2026

Final Answer Key Release: Likely in March 2026

Result Declaration: Expected on March 19, 2026

The provisional answer key contains the correct responses to all questions asked in various GATE 2026 papers. Along with the answer key, IIT Guwahati has also made candidates’ response sheets available. By comparing their recorded responses with the official key, aspirants can estimate their probable marks before the results are announced.

Candidates who identify discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections within the specified time frame. A nominal fee is required for each challenge submitted. After reviewing all objections, IIT Guwahati will release the final answer key, which will be used to prepare and declare the GATE 2026 results.

Steps to Download the GATE 2026 Provisional Answer Key

Visit the official GATE 2026 website managed by IIT Guwahati.

Click on the link for the “GATE 2026 Provisional Answer Key.”

Log in using your Enrollment ID or registered Email ID and password.

Select your respective paper code.

Download the answer key PDF and save it for reference.

Candidates are advised to download the answer key promptly and submit objections, if any, before the deadline. Regularly checking the official website will help ensure they stay informed about further updates regarding the final answer key and result announcement.