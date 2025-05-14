Girls outshine boys in CBSE

New Delhi: Girls continued to outshine boys in CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12, while the number of candidates scoring above 90 per cent in both classes recorded a dip, according to Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. The pass percentage in both classes witnessed a marginal increase. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam results for the two classes were announced on Monday.

In class 12, 88.39 per cent of candidates cleared the exam, a marginal rise from last year's 87.98 per cent. The pass percentage in class 10 stood at 93.66, marginally up from last year's 93.60 per cent. Girls edged past boys in class 12 by a margin of 5.94 percentage points, while the margin in class 10 pass percentage stood at 2.37. Transgenders' pass percentage was 100 in class 12 as against previous year's 50. In class 10, the pass percentage of transgenders was 95 against last year's 91.30.