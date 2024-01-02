GITAM faculty receives Prestigious Research Projects

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University announced the achievements of its faculty members who have secured prestigious research projects from the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) and the British Council.

SERB, Government of India, New Delhi has sanctioned a project entitled “Study of Flow Instabilities in Rotating Curved Micro Pipes” to Dr. Motahar Reza, Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics, School of Science, with a grant of INR 19.54 lakhs under Core Research Grant Scheme.

The British Council has sanctioned a project entitled “Alloys for Additive Manufacturing: Processes, Production, Design, and Sustainability” to Dr. Jai Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, School of Technology, with a grant of INR 42.28 lakhs under the Going Global Partnerships Grant.

SERB has sanctioned a project titled “Impact of post-translational modifications on the anti-metastatic activity of kisspeptins” to Dr. Sitaram Harihar, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, School of Science, with a grant of INR 54.53 lakhs under Core Research Grant.

SERB has sanctioned a project titled “Elucidating molecular mechanisms of chromosome segregation by in vitro reconstitution of kinetochore-microtubule interactions” to Dr. Harinath Doodhi, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, School of Science, with a grant of INR 70.10 lakhs under Core Research Grant.

The Vice-Chancellor of GITAM, Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam, extends heartfelt congratulations to the Principal Investigators for their exceptional achievements. Securing these research projects is a testament to the academic excellence and research capabilities of GITAM faculty.