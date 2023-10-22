GITAM hosts Dandia Event to Celebrate Navratri

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, organized a mesmerizing Dandia Josh event to celebrate the auspicious days of Navratri. The event, held on Dussehra, showcased the true spirit of this vibrant festival and brought together students from all walks of life.

Dandia Josh at GITAM was a spectacle to behold, with the campus coming alive with vibrant decorations and the infectious energy of the students. The evening commenced with heartfelt prayers to Goddess Durga, followed by an exhilarating display of dandiya dance performances. The students, adorned in colorful traditional attire, danced with full enthusiasm and joy, creating an atmosphere of pure celebration and unity.











"This event was not only a celebration of Navratri but also a way for students to come together and forget their worries, even if just for a few hours," said Samir Khan, Senior Manager, Student Life at GITAM. "We wanted to create an environment where students could experience the joy of dance, music, and laughter, while also understanding the significance of Dussehra in getting rid of sins or bad qualities."



The event was a resounding success, with students showcasing their energetic moves and grooves, setting the stage on fire. The happiness on every face was apparent, as students reveled in the festive spirit and created beautiful memories.