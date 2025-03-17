Global education fair for students held

Hyderabad: The Global Education Fair, organised by abroad education consultant Global Tree, provided students with a platform to explore international study opportunities, offering direct interaction with representatives from top universities worldwide.

The event was inaugurated by Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner, who highlighted the advantages of studying in the UK. "The UK is renowned for its high-quality education system, globally recognized degrees, and career prospects. A qualification from a UK university equips students with essential skills to thrive in a competitive job market," he stated.

Srikar Alapati, Founder MD of Global Tree, shared insights on the latest admission procedures and enrollment flexibilities across leading universities in the UK, Australia, Germany, and France. "We aim to simplify the process for students and equip them with the right knowledge to navigate their academic journeys abroad," he emphasized.

Addressing financial concerns, Namrata Goti, Country Head of Global Tree, spoke about education loan options, including those without collateral. "Understanding financial aspects is crucial. We ensure students are aware of their funding options and the potential return on investment in their education," she noted.

Representatives from GISMA, Heriot-Watt University, University of Hertfordshire, Macromedia University, University of East London, University of Wolverhampton, QA Group, Navitas, and Arden University were present to guide students on their academic and career paths.

With a focus on empowering students with the right resources, the Global Education Fair opened doors to international academic opportunities, ensuring a brighter future for aspiring scholars.