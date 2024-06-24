GlobalGyan Leadership Academy Launches India's First Strategy Case Competition for Professionals

GlobalGyan Leadership Academy, known for its customized leadership development programs for top Indian corporates, proudly announces the launch of India's first Strategy Case Competition for professionals. This unique competition is designed to bring together experienced managers from diverse industries to solve real-world business challenges, fostering strategic thinking & business acumen.

For this Strategy Case Competition, GlobalGyan has developed strategy cases from prominent brands like Iron Mountain India, a global leader in information management services; Quiklyz by Mahindra Finance, a pioneering digital car subscription and leasing platform; Scarters, renowned for its innovative and stylish tech accessories; and SportVot, a trailblazer in sports streaming technology.

Managers participating in this open-to-all competition can select from four cases to develop their analysis and recommendations. The practical business scenarios will sharpen their strategic abilities while offering valuable opportunities to engage in strategic analysis and gain insights from various sectors.

In the GlobalGyan spirit of learning, all those who register for the competition will receive free access to one of its most popular courses, Critical Thinking and Problem Solving. Shortlisted participants will also receive coaching on presentation skills so that they can build their final pitches to the jury.

The jury for the Strategy Case Competition includes esteemed professionals like Vinod Kumar, Vice Chairman, Everstone Group, Bama Balakrishnan, former COO, Northern Arc Capital and Suraj Moraje, former Senior Partner, McKinsey & Co. They will be joined by GlobalGyan faculty and leaders from the case partners. Top responses will win 'The Strategist' title and an opportunity to present to the case partners' leadership teams. Best entries will win prizes worth Rs. 5 Lakhs, and all shortlisted participants will receive an invitation to the exclusive GlobalGyan Strategy Conclave later this winter.

Srinivasa Addepalli, CEO of GlobalGyan Leadership Academy said, "Our Strategy Case Competition is a great opportunity for managers to sharpen their strategic thinking and problem solving skills, and gain tremendous recognition in the professional landscape. This is part of GlobalGyan’s endeavour to create continuous learning and application approaches for Indian managers. We hope that this transformative event will become an annual feature celebrating strategy and innovation."

More details about the competition and the registration link are available at https://globalgyan.in/strategycase.