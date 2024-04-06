Govt MBBS seats to go up to 4,315 with eight more colleges

Hyderabad: Withten medical colleges, including eight from the government side, and two private applying for setting up colleges, the National Medical Commission will now screen these institutions and check the seats and hospital beds ratio.

The National Medical Commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has started processing the applications for setting up medical colleges and the increase of MBBS seats for the academic year 2024-25. The State government is proposing to start eight medical colleges from 2024-25. There are 26 government medical colleges in the State.

With eight new colleges getting this number will go up to 34. With Gandhi and Osmania in Hyderabad, there will be a government medical college in every district. The number of MBBS seats is also going to increase.There are 3,915 government MBBS seats, which will now increase to 4,315. The NMC prescribes stringent norms to provide permission for medical colleges. According to a notification by the commission, every medical college/institution approved for under-graduate admission annually should have 21 departments, including anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, micro-biology, pharmalogy. The average occupancy of indoor beds should be a minimum of 80% per annum. There should be 220 beds for 50 seats, 420 beds for 100 seats, 605 beds for 150 seats. These will be applicable for new LOP colleges.

Faculty requirements include- for every 50 seats there should be a professor, associate professor, assistant professor, tutor (MBBS), senior resident (post MD or DNB) in the ratio of 1:1:1:2:1. For 100 seats the ratio should be 1:1:2:3:2, for 150 seats it should be 1:2:3:4:3. For old colleges or increased (200 seats) the ratio should be 1:2:4:6:4, old colleges or increased seats (250 seats): 1:3:4:6:4.

The commission has prescribed a list of equipment for various departments in colleges and hospitals. It said these were minimum requirements and would serve as a guide to institutions with regard to equipment required for teaching of MBBS students.