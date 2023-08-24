Greenwood High School hosts inter-school quiz competition - WISSEN 2023

Bangalore: Greenwood High International School hosted the eighth edition of India’s most coveted Inter-School quiz competition – WISSEN 2023 at its Bannerghatta Road campus. The quiz event saw active participation of over 700 students from prominent schools in Bangalore and other parts of India and gave the show its glamour and showcased competitive spirit among students.

Wissen 2023 was won by National Public School, HSR layout, who secured prize of Rs.1,00,000. The second prize of Rs. 50,000 was won by PSBB Learning Leadership Academy, and the third prize of Rs. 25,000 went to Christ Academy. The quiz was conducted with a lot of vigor and spirit by renowned quiz master Vinay Mudaliar and revolved around current affairs, history, sports, entertainment etc. Wissen aimed to create awareness in young minds across the nation for plastic-free surroundings, reaffirming the intent and purpose of the competition.

“Greenwood High is dedicated to the cause of environmental safety, inculcating values of sustainability among younger generations and engaging them in proactive practices of conservation. With this objective in mind, the theme of WISSEN 23 was ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’. Urban living has become synonymous with environmental pollution and hence there is a need to devise methods to create a green atmosphere. Greenwood High consistently strives to educate young minds to involve in practices for a better, safer, and more sustainable future,” said Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School.

WISSEN - The Quiz for Young India has always proved itself to be a quiz that unlocks students’ potential. Through WISSEN, students “think outside the box” and from diverse perspectives. The grand success and jubilant faces paired with the positive exposure gained by the students made the event one to cherish and remember.