Greenwood High School students excels in IGCSE Examinations

Bangalore: The students of Greenwood High have brought laurels to the school in IGCSE June 2023 Series Examinations, the results of which were announced today. 111 students secured Cambridge ICE certification and 75 students have secured Distinction and 32 Merit. 11 students have secured all A* where they registered for 8 or the maximum available 9 subjects.

The key highlight is that seven students have secured all 9 A* (the highest number of subjects offered to any student at GWH) - Anish Vivek, Gopika Nair, Maadhav Prem, Manavi Nath, Neel Saraf, Prachi Vishram Pandit and Tisya Munjal.

Overall, 29% of all grades achieved are A* (the highest available grade), 68% of all grades are A and A* and 86% of all grades are B and above. Once again, we are proud and delighted to see this year’s fantastic results. The effort and dedication put in by our students and teachers have indeed paid off. This is also testimony to the rigorous training that our institution provides to our students and we wish all the learners at Greenwood High the very best of luck as they prepare to take the next steps in their educational journey, said Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School.







