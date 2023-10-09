Live
GSHS organises 'March for Mental Health'
Hyderabad : The Department of Psychology at GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences (GSHS) organized a 'March for Mental Health' on Monday to commemorate World Mental Health Day. The march, led by Dr. Durgesh Nandinee, Assistant Professor, aimed to improve knowledge, raise awareness, and drive actions that promote and protect mental health as a universal human right.
World Mental Health Day has been observed annually since 1992 on October 10th to raise global awareness and understanding of mental health issues. It serves as an opportunity for individuals and communities to unite behind the theme "Mental health is a universal human right" and advocate for the highest attainable standard of mental health for all people.
During the march, students from both undergraduate and postgraduate programs of GSHS walked in and around the GITAM campus. Their efforts were focused on spreading awareness about mental health and emphasizing the importance of protecting individuals from mental health risks. The march also highlighted the need for accessible, acceptable, and high-quality mental health care, as well as the importance of community inclusion and independence.
Dr. Durgesh Nandinee, expressed the significance of good mental health for overall well-being. She stated, "Good mental health is vital to our overall health and well-being. Unfortunately, one in eight people globally live with mental health conditions that can impact their physical health, well-being, connection with others, and livelihoods." Dr. Nandinee was joined by esteemed faculty members, including Dr. Rithuma Oruganti, Dr. Navya, Dr. Shreya, and Dr. Snigdha Dittakavi, who also participated in the awareness march.
GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences remains committed to promoting mental health as a basic human right. Through initiatives like the 'March for Mental Health,' the institution aims to contribute to the global effort of creating a society that prioritizes mental health and well-being.