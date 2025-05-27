‘HackSky’ Hackathon to Tackle Real-World Cybersecurity Threats

Bengaluru: Global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has joined hands with Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Bengaluru – a constituent unit of MAHE – to host HackSky, an intensive 48-hour on-campus hackathon focused on combating emerging cybersecurity threats. Scheduled for July 29–30, 2025, the event will take place at the MIT Bengaluru campus and is open to students, cybersecurity professionals, and enthusiasts from across India.

With a top prize of ₹1 lakh, sponsored by MIT Bengaluru, the competition also offers exclusive cybersecurity training and mentorship from Kaspersky experts to the winning team or individual. The hackathon is designed to foster innovation and identify solutions to some of today’s most pressing digital security issues.

“As cyberthreats grow more sophisticated and widespread, the need for a new generation of cybersecurity experts has never been greater,” said Evgeniya Russkikh, Head of Cybersecurity Education at Kaspersky. “HackSky is an opportunity to bring together India’s brightest minds to address real-world challenges such as disinformation, deepfakes, and AI-driven scams.”

Three Cybersecurity Tracks

Participants will compete in one of three Kaspersky-designed tracks:

Transformation of ICS & Cyber Threats – Focused on protecting Industrial Control Systems, which are increasingly targeted by cyberattacks as they form the backbone of critical infrastructure. AI vs AI: Detecting Deepfakes and Misinformation – Challenges participants to use AI to counter AI-generated disinformation and deepfakes. Trapping the Honey Trapper – Focuses on identifying and dismantling fake social media profiles and content used for digital deception and manipulation.

Dr. Iven Jose, Director, MIT Bengaluru, MAHE, said, “We are delighted to host HackSky in collaboration with Kaspersky. This initiative offers a dynamic platform for emerging tech talent to engage with real-world cybersecurity challenges and gain hands-on industry experience.”