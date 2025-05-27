Live
- Tamil Nadu Quarry Blast Triggers Deadly Rockslide, Kills Five Workers
- WhatsApp Hints at iPad App Launch— Release Date Still Unconfirmed
- Unmasking India’s Spy Scandals Linked To Pakistan
- Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Faces Rigorous Probe Over Espionage Charges And Pro-Pakistan Content
- AP to receive rains for three days amid low pressure system in Bay of Bengal
- CBDT Extends ITR Filing Deadline to September 15 for AY 2025–26 Amid System Overhaul and TDS Concerns
- Palaniswami Slams Stalin’s NITI Aayog Visit, Alleges Personal Motives Behind Delhi Trip
- Don Bosco Crowned Champions in Bangalore University Inter-Collegiate Baseball Tournament
- Low pressure over Bay, Odisha dists on alert
- Karnataka: Fake ‘Trump Hotel Rental’ App Cheats Over 200 People of Rs 2 Crore
‘HackSky’ Hackathon to Tackle Real-World Cybersecurity Threats
Manipal Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, to host 48-hour hackathon from July 29–30, 2025
Bengaluru: Global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has joined hands with Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Bengaluru – a constituent unit of MAHE – to host HackSky, an intensive 48-hour on-campus hackathon focused on combating emerging cybersecurity threats. Scheduled for July 29–30, 2025, the event will take place at the MIT Bengaluru campus and is open to students, cybersecurity professionals, and enthusiasts from across India.
With a top prize of ₹1 lakh, sponsored by MIT Bengaluru, the competition also offers exclusive cybersecurity training and mentorship from Kaspersky experts to the winning team or individual. The hackathon is designed to foster innovation and identify solutions to some of today’s most pressing digital security issues.
“As cyberthreats grow more sophisticated and widespread, the need for a new generation of cybersecurity experts has never been greater,” said Evgeniya Russkikh, Head of Cybersecurity Education at Kaspersky. “HackSky is an opportunity to bring together India’s brightest minds to address real-world challenges such as disinformation, deepfakes, and AI-driven scams.”
Three Cybersecurity Tracks
Participants will compete in one of three Kaspersky-designed tracks:
Transformation of ICS & Cyber Threats – Focused on protecting Industrial Control Systems, which are increasingly targeted by cyberattacks as they form the backbone of critical infrastructure.
AI vs AI: Detecting Deepfakes and Misinformation – Challenges participants to use AI to counter AI-generated disinformation and deepfakes.
Trapping the Honey Trapper – Focuses on identifying and dismantling fake social media profiles and content used for digital deception and manipulation.
Dr. Iven Jose, Director, MIT Bengaluru, MAHE, said, “We are delighted to host HackSky in collaboration with Kaspersky. This initiative offers a dynamic platform for emerging tech talent to engage with real-world cybersecurity challenges and gain hands-on industry experience.”