How to Access CBSE Class 10 & 12 Mark Sheet and Migration Certificate on DigiLocker (2025 Guide)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results for Class X and XII exams. Students can gain access to their digital mark sheet-cum-certificate and migration certificate through DigiLocker.

Here's the step-by-step guide:

Visit the CBSE DigiLocker Portal:

Go to https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse

Read Instructions:

Carefully read the instructions on the page and click ‘Get Started with Account Confirmation’.

Enter Required Details:

Select your class: X or XII

Enter your School Code, Roll Number, and 6-digit Access Code (provided by your school)

For Class XII, you may also be asked to enter your Date of Birth

Verify via OTP:

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and click ‘Submit’.

Access Your DigiLocker Account:

After successful confirmation, click ‘Go to DigiLocker Account’.

Important Notes:

Once the CBSE results are declared, your Mark Sheet, Passing Certificate, and Migration Certificate will appear under the ‘Issued Documents’ section.

If you're already a DigiLocker user (i.e., your mobile number is registered), you’ll see a message like ‘Please click on Go to DigiLocker Account’.

If you activate DigiLocker using the 6-digit Access Code, documents will be automatically added to the ‘Issued’ section.

If you created your DigiLocker account through the general process (not the CBSE link above), you’ll need to manually search and pull your CBSE documents using appropriate details.