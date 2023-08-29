Live
- Tummala Nageswara Rao to hold meeting with followers today, to decide on party change
- 58 firms line up for IT hardware PLI
- Techno Paints launches colour banks tech
- RIL AGM fails to cheer markets
- Ikea Hyderabad gets 180 mn visitors in five years
- ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ collections: This is what film made in first three days
- Congress criticises BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ set to begin on Sep 3
- Telangana govt. gives order on implementation of PRC to TSS employees
- Miss World Competition to be held in Kashmir
- China releases new map; shows Aksai Chin, Arunachal as its territory
Just In
Hybrid work surges 29% as firms embrace flexibility
Hybrid work surged 29 per cent (year-on-year) in the April-June period globally as “remote work” and “work from home” options declined, a report showed on Monday.
New Delhi: Hybrid work surged 29 per cent (year-on-year) in the April-June period globally as “remote work” and “work from home” options declined, a report showed on Monday.
Hybrid working roles, which enable employees to balance their work hours between the office and their homes, are experiencing a growth as the world opens up, reveals GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Job postings related to hybrid work increased in industries such as travel and tourism, retail, and financial services increased in Q2. “Overall interest in hybrid roles has remained intact as companies seem to be trying to strike a balance between complying with return-to-office requirements and offering work flexibility as well,” said Sherla Sriprada, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData.
An analysis revealed that some of the notable companies that posted jobs offering a hybrid work model include Element Fleet Management, Flight Centre Travel Group, Albertsons Companies, Amazon.com, Wells Fargo & Co, and Hub International.