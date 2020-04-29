Hyderabad: CSI, IEEE launch Summer Internship Programme

Hyderabad: Computer Society of India (CSI), Hyderabad Chapter and IEEE announced the launch of 'Summer Internship Programme 2020.' The Chapter Chairman, Chandra Dasaka said that the Internship Program is a package of online training, programming driven practical exercises, guest lecturers from eminent IT experts followed by mentor associated project execution.



He said that the program will ensure students engage and network with a team of experts to nurture their skills and be industry-ready. As a part of the Internship initiative, students will also have an opportunity to choose streams such as Cyber Security, Machine Learning, Python, Full-Stack programming and Mobile App Development in Android.