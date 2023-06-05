Hyderabad: MANUU observes World Environment Day

The Department of Education and Training, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today celebrated World Environment Day as part of G-20 University connect programme.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Vice-Chancellor I/c, Prof. Mohd Moshahid, Head Department and Prof. Viquarunnisa planted saplings on the occasion. Dr, Ashwani, Dr. Shamshad Begum, Dr. V.S.Sumi, Dr. Abdul Jabbar, Dr. Samad Tazhe Vadakkayil, Mr. Jahangeer Alam, Mr. Asharaf Nawaz Dr.Shaik Ehteshmauddin and large number of students were present.

An online lecture on the “E-waste management” by Dr. Jameel Ahamed, Faculty, CS &IT was also held on the occasion.

Dr, Ashwani, Convenor conducted the event. Dr. Shamshad Begum, Co-ordinator welcomed the Resource person and Dr. V.S.Sumi, Co-convenor proposed the vote of thanks.

‘Run for Environment’ held to make MANUU Plastic Free Campus

Earlier, the Chemistry Section, School of Sciences, Maulana Azad National Urdu University organised “Run For Environment” on Friday in the run-up to World Environment Day being observed on 5th June.

Prof. Salman Ahmad Khan, Dean, School of Sciences in his address briefed about World Environment Day theme “Solution to Plastic Pollution”. He talked about the ill effects of plastic on environment and human health. It's high time to adopt the eco-friendly lifestyle and say a ‘Big No’ to plastics. Even a small contribution of each individual in this direction can save the planet earth, He said.

Prof. Salman flagged off the run from sciences building. The faculty members, staff and students participated in the run with an appeal for plastic free campus. Students also collected the littered plastic bags, bottles and other plastic articles from the campus to dispose it properly.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change is organizing activities for mass mobilization on Mission Life for creating awareness about the mission and inculcating sustainable consumption behaviour.