Hyderabad: NCC, PACE offering free online computer courses

Hyderabad: The National Computing Council (NCC), Hyderabad, in association with PACE Computer Education, is offering free training on various computer courses through online to educated unemployed youth/students across the State. Interested SSC, Inter, degree and engineering candidates can apply.

The courses offered include: diploma in computer applications, PG diploma in computer applications, diploma in computer accounting with Tally, masters diploma in software engineering, computer teacher training course, web designing.

After completion of the course, exams will be conducted and certificates awarded. The NCC is offering 75 per cent subsidy/concession in course fee to SC, ST, BC, OBC, Minority, PH, women candidates, ex-servicemen's children and economically backward students besides unemployed youth.

July 31 is the last date for applying. Interested candidates can contact 95058-00042 or visit website: www.pacecomputers.org for details.