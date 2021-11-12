Hyderabad: Osmania University introduces 2 three-year BA (Hons) courses

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and the Osmania University (OU) have decided to introduce a three-year BA (Honours) programme in political science and economic streams.

TSCHE chairman Prof R Limbadri, OU Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder, and the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Director, Prof E Revathi, said at a joint media conference here on Thursday, that the new courses are introduced keeping in view the needs for constant innovation in curricular restructuring and to suit requirements of a knowledge-based society.

Accordingly, OU introduced the BA course in Political Science at University College for Women, Koti. Similarly, BA (honours) in economics in Nizam College, BA (Honours) in political science and Economics at City College and Begumpet Women's College from the academic year 2020-21.

Prof Limbadri and Prof Revathi said a committee of the internal and external subject experts in the respective disciplines prepared the syllabus.

Prof Ravender said the respective boards of studies, standing committee and executive council of OU have formally approved the syllabus.

He said the course contents have been designed, organised and structured in such a manner that they will open new vistas and opportunities for students aspiring to appear for competitive examination, especially, in UPSC and Staff Selection Commission examinations.

A special phase in DOST for enabling students is planned for the benefit of those who are interested in taking admission in these courses. Those interested can submit applications online by logging into the DOST website before November 20.