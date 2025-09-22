  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 – Download City Slip & Hall Ticket

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 – Download City Slip & Hall Ticket
x

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 – Download City Slip & Hall Ticket

Highlights

Check IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 updates. Download the City Intimation Slip now and get ready for the SA/Executive exam on Sept 29-30, 2025. Admit card release details inside.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will hold the Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) exam on September 29 and 30, 2025. There are 4,987 vacancies across India.

The City Slip is out. It shows the city of your exam center so you can plan travel and stay. Note: This is not the admit card. The official admit card will be released later.

Eligibility: Class 10 pass + domicile certificate

Selection Process:

  1. Tier 1 – Computer-Based Test (CBT)
  2. Tier 2 – Descriptive Exam
  3. Tier 3 – Interview

For updates, visit mha.gov.in

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick