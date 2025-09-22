Live
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 – Download City Slip & Hall Ticket
Highlights
Check IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 updates. Download the City Intimation Slip now and get ready for the SA/Executive exam on Sept 29-30, 2025. Admit card release details inside.
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will hold the Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) exam on September 29 and 30, 2025. There are 4,987 vacancies across India.
The City Slip is out. It shows the city of your exam center so you can plan travel and stay. Note: This is not the admit card. The official admit card will be released later.
Eligibility: Class 10 pass + domicile certificate
Selection Process:
- Tier 1 – Computer-Based Test (CBT)
- Tier 2 – Descriptive Exam
- Tier 3 – Interview
For updates, visit mha.gov.in
