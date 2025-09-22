IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 – Download City Slip & Hall Ticket

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will hold the Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) exam on September 29 and 30, 2025. There are 4,987 vacancies across India.

The City Slip is out. It shows the city of your exam center so you can plan travel and stay. Note: This is not the admit card. The official admit card will be released later.

Eligibility: Class 10 pass + domicile certificate

Selection Process:

Tier 1 – Computer-Based Test (CBT) Tier 2 – Descriptive Exam Tier 3 – Interview

For updates, visit mha.gov.in