IC3 Annual Conference & Expo 2025: A global forum on counseling, student success & career readiness

The IC3 Annual Conference & Expo 2025 is set to take place on August 20–21 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, bringing together high school educators, university representatives, policymakers, and industry leaders from over 95 countries. This premier event serves as a vital platform for discussions on integrating career and college counseling into school education, enhancing student success, mental health, and career readiness.

Themed ‘Counseling as a Culture’, the 2025 edition will emphasize the importance of establishing counseling as a core function in schools, ensuring students receive structured guidance for informed academic and career decisions. With 40+ expert-led sessions, the conference will feature interactive workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, addressing key topics such as student mobility, transnational education, emerging career pathways, and counselor training.

A significant highlight of the event will be the release of the 3rd edition of IC3 Institute’s Student Suicides Report, offering crucial insights into student mental health and the role of counseling in alleviating academic stress. Registrations are open until March 15, 2025. Visit the conference website to secure your spot at this impactful global forum.