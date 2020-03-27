ICAI CA 2020 Exams postponed to June amid coronavirus pandemic

The Institute of Charted Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA exam 2020 to be held in May. A notice regarding this decision has been issued on its official website. According to the notification, the charted accountant exam will now be conducted from June 19 to July 4, 2020.

Earlier, the CA exam was scheduled to be held from May 2 to 18, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. "Foundation course exam is to be held along with final Group II examinations on June 27, 29 and July 1, 3 and the post-graduation qualification course examination-INTT-AT will be held along with Final Group II exam on 27, 29 June, whereas ITL and WTO exam will be held along with 4 papers, group 1 of intermediate (IPC)/ intermediate exam," reads the official notice.

ICAI will conduct the CA exams at 207 centres nationwide and also at five centres overseas — Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat. It will announce the result of the CA exam by August.

