ICAI CA May exam schedule released; Get registered before March 1

ICAI CA May Exam: On Friday, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate and Final exams schedule on its official website.

Candidates can check the official schedule online at icai.org.

According to the schedule, the intermediate exams will begin on May 22, and the final exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21.

Under the old scheme, the intermediate course exam for the group I will be held on May 22, 24, 27, and 29, 2021. Group II will be held on May 31, June 2, 4. Under the new scheme, the intermediate course exam will be held on May 22, 24, 27, and 29, 2021, while group-II is scheduled to be held on May 31, June 2, 4, and 6.

Under the old scheme, the Final course exam will be held on May 21, 23, 25, and 28 for the group- I and group II is scheduled to be conducted on May 30, June 1, 3, and 5. For the final exam under the new scheme, the group I exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 23, 25, 28, group-II on May 30, June 1, 3, and 5.

Registration to end on March 1, 2021

A notice regarding the last date of registration has been uploaded on the institute's official website. Eligible and interested students must register for the ICAI CA intermediate (new) exam online at eservices.icai.org.





Last date of registration in Intermediate Course under the Revised Scheme of Education and Training for appearing in November, 2021 Intermediate (New) Examination is 1st March 2021

