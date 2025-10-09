  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

ICAI CA September 2025 Results | Check CA Foundation, Intermediate & Final Scores

OJEE Results 2025 Announced, Check Deets
x

OJEE Results 2025 Announced, Check Deets 

Highlights

Check ICAI CA September 2025 results online. Know how to view Foundation, Intermediate, and Final results, passing criteria, and important exam updates.

ICAI will announce CA September 2025 results in the first week of November, likely on 6 November 2025. Check icai.org for updates.

How to check results:

Go to icai.org → Results.

Select Foundation, Intermediate, or Final.

Enter registration number and roll number.

Click Submit and download your scorecard.

Passing rules:

40% in each paper

Foundation: 55% overall

Intermediate: 50% overall

Some exams were rescheduled due to weather or protests.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick