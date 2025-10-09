Live
ICAI CA September 2025 Results | Check CA Foundation, Intermediate & Final Scores
Highlights
Check ICAI CA September 2025 results online. Know how to view Foundation, Intermediate, and Final results, passing criteria, and important exam updates.
ICAI will announce CA September 2025 results in the first week of November, likely on 6 November 2025. Check icai.org for updates.
How to check results:
Go to icai.org → Results.
Select Foundation, Intermediate, or Final.
Enter registration number and roll number.
Click Submit and download your scorecard.
Passing rules:
40% in each paper
Foundation: 55% overall
Intermediate: 50% overall
Some exams were rescheduled due to weather or protests.
