ICAI CA September 2025 Results | Check CA Foundation, Intermediate & Final Scores

ICAI will announce CA September 2025 results in the first week of November, likely on 6 November 2025. Check icai.org for updates.

How to check results:

Go to icai.org → Results.

Select Foundation, Intermediate, or Final.

Enter registration number and roll number.

Click Submit and download your scorecard.

Passing rules:

40% in each paper

Foundation: 55% overall

Intermediate: 50% overall

Some exams were rescheduled due to weather or protests.