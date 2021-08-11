IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: 650 Grade A Assistant Manager posts Released; Apply at idbibank.in

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Industrial Development Bank of India, has released notification for 650 Grade A Assistant Manager posts. The recruitment will be done based on 1 year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance, PGDBF course. For more information visit the official website, idbibank.in.



The course consists of 9 months of classroom studies at campus and 3 months of internship at IDBI Bank's branches. Candidates completing the 1-year course will be appointed as the Grade A Assistant Manager. Candidates should go through the official notification of IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 before applying for the position. Check important dates shared below.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Date of notification - August 10, 2021

Last date for registration - August 22, 2021

Admit Card releasing date - August 27, 2021

Date of the exam - September 4, 2021

The selection of the candidates will be done based on a written examination followed by an interview. Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs. 1000. Candidates from the reserved category can pay Rs. 200 as an application fee. The direct link to apply is - IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Name of the Category - Number of vacancies

UR 265 SC 97 ST 48 EWS 65 OBC 175 PWD 26

Based on the information provided by the applicants in the online application form, they will be called for the Online Test, subject to scrutiny at a later date. The IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 exam duration is 2 hours. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks will be deducted.



IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

A Graduate from a recognized university with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD). Candidates should be proficient in computers. Candidates must be between 21 to 28 years of age. Relaxation in maximum age for reserved category candidates would be given as per the Government guidelines.



