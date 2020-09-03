IGNOU 2020: June TEE Hall Ticket to Release on September 8

IGNOU 2020: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) may probably release the IGNOU hall ticket for June 2020 term-end exams (TEEs) on September 8 online. An IGNOU official has confirmed this IGNOU 2020 hall ticket date.

IGNOU official confirmed that IGNOU admit card for June TEE will be issued on September 8. Earlier, the same official confirmed about the release of the date sheet in September and the delay in the admit card availability.



Note that the IGNOU date sheet for June TEE was released yesterday, on the official website ignou.ac.in. Following the IGNOU 2020 date sheet, the June TEE 2020 will start from September 17; the last exam will be held on October 16. Earlier the June TEE was scheduled to be held from the first week of September, but later the exam dates were rescheduled. According to the IGNOU date sheet, the TEE will be conducted across 900 exam centres in two shifts- morning (10 am to 1 pm) and evening (2 pm to 5 pm).



The IGNOU admit card will be offered to only those candidates who have filled the examination form for June TEE. To access their IGNOU hall ticket 2020, candidates need to visit the official website of IGNOU – ignou.ac.in and click the hall ticket link. The link will lead the candidates to a login window where, they have to use the 9-digit enrollment number and choose the relevant programme they registered for, to download the admit card.



Note that, the IGNOU TEE 2020 admit card would be released for the final year students only. For the students of the first and the second year their admit card will be issued later as their exams may be held in December. For the students, who will not be able to take the test in mid of September 17 to October 16 (as per the timetable) due to the lockdown or COVID-19 situation, there is a provision of a second chance. As per the condition, such candidates can take the TEE in December 2020.

