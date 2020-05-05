IGNOU postpones term examinations

Visakhapatnam: Term-end examinations scheduled from June 1 2020 have been postponed by Indira Gandhi National Open University.

IGNOU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nageswar Rao, delivered a message through Facebook live session on Tuesday morning to this effect.

Thousands of IGNOU students, faculty and study centre functionaries watched the message.

The Vice-Chancellor announced that the examinations were postponed, and the revised schedule would be drawn considering the situation in the country.

He appealed to the students to be prepared for the examinations in short notice i.e. at least 15 days before the commencement of examinations.