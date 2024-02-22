Live
IIIT-Hyderabad announces collaborative initiative
The iHub-Data, the technology innovation hub affiliated with IIIT-Hyderabad, – Hyderabad on Wednesday announced that the hub is gearing up to expand its educational training programme. It is aiming to establish connections with technical institutions, including those in and around Hyderabad, to provide specialised training.
According to the officials, this programme will target students interested in pursuing higher studies and research. Additionally, we plan to introduce a five-month faculty development programme at the IIIT-Hyderabad campus, approved by AICTE as three FDP units. This initiative holds potential benefits for faculty members, contributing to their professional growth. Autonomous institutes providing UG programmemes in engineering can also collaborate on a two-year UG minor programme in modern machine ng. Furthermore, a memorandum of understanding is in place for institutes interested in offering UG add-on programmes in AIML to students, spanning three semesters, said a senior officer.