IIM Bangalore Achieves Record Placement Success for Class of 2023-25

IIM Bangalore has successfully concluded placements for the PGP and PGPBA programs for the Class of 2023-25. All 595 students secured jobs across 176 companies, highlighting the strong demand for graduates from business schools.

Management Consulting led the placements, accounting for 41% of all offers. Other top sectors included Technology, Product Management, and Investment Banking, with roles spanning strategy, finance, marketing, operations, and analytics from companies in FMCG, Retail, E-commerce, Fintech, Healthcare, and Manufacturing.

This placement season saw significant participation from both popular and new recruiters, with 30% being first-time participants. The Lateral Placement Process, which targets candidates with over 18 months of experience, resulted in over 100 offers—the highest among top B-schools in India.

Sector-Wise Breakdown of Offers

Here’s the sector-wise distribution of offers: