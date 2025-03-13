IIM Bangalore Achieves Record Placement Success for Class of 2023-25

Live
IIM Bangalore successfully completed placements for its PGP and PGPBA programs, with all 595 students securing offers across 176 companies. Management Consulting dominated the placements, making up 41% of offers.
IIM Bangalore has successfully concluded placements for the PGP and PGPBA programs for the Class of 2023-25. All 595 students secured jobs across 176 companies, highlighting the strong demand for graduates from business schools.
Management Consulting led the placements, accounting for 41% of all offers. Other top sectors included Technology, Product Management, and Investment Banking, with roles spanning strategy, finance, marketing, operations, and analytics from companies in FMCG, Retail, E-commerce, Fintech, Healthcare, and Manufacturing.
This placement season saw significant participation from both popular and new recruiters, with 30% being first-time participants. The Lateral Placement Process, which targets candidates with over 18 months of experience, resulted in over 100 offers—the highest among top B-schools in India.
Sector-Wise Breakdown of Offers
Here’s the sector-wise distribution of offers:
- Consulting: 32 firms, 245 offers
- IT Software/Analytics/Product Management: 34 firms, 80 offers
- Finance/Banking/Investments: 41 firms, 79 offers
- Ecommerce/Payments/Telecom/Logistics: 19 firms, 70 offers
- Manufacturing/Construction/Energy/Infrastructure: 19 firms, 38 offers
- FMCG/Retail: 16 firms, 37 offers
- Conglomerates: 8 firms, 23 offers