IIM, Mumbai wins the Cummins India REDEFINE 2023 B-school Case Study Competition 

One of the leading power solutions technology providers in the country, Cummins India, today announced the winners of its flagship B-school case study competition – REDEFINE 2023. The remarkable Team Vision from the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai emerged as the competition champion clinching the coveted trophy and cash prize. Team Comeback from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai earned the runner-up award. Both winning teams will also be enrolled in an enriching mentorship program with the Cummins India leadership.

Themed around ‘Unlocking the Power of Digitalization in the Aftermarket’, this year’s edition of the annual competition drew participation from a staggering 3752 students across 938 teams representing 18 of the country’s premier B-schools. Following rigorous evaluation rounds, six finalist teams were selected and flown to Pune to partake in the two-day grand finale. The event featured enriching leadership talks and networking opportunities, exclusive tours of the Cummins Technical Centre India and the Kothrud Engine Plant and culminated with the jury evaluation round hosted at Cummins India Office Campus (IOC).

At the grand finale ceremony, the finalists presented their solutions to a panel of jury members from Cummins India that included Anupama Kaul, Human Resources Leader; Subramanian Chidambaran, Strategy Leader; and Vivek Malapati, Vice President, Distribution Business Unit and New and Recon Parts Organization. The event was attended by senior leaders and employees of the company.

Speaking on the occasion, Anupama Kaul, HR Leader, Cummins India, said, “My heartiest congratulations to all winners, finalists, and participants for their outstanding contributions, which have once again made REDEFINE a resounding success for the seventh consecutive year. REDEFINE, is designed to encourage students to tackle real-world business challenges with creativity and forward-thinking solutions. This annual event is a testament to Cummins India’s rich history of nurturing young minds and fostering a growth mindset. As a jury member, I had the privilege of witnessing the exceptional talent and ingenuity that emerging young talent brought to the table. The modern solutions and creative insights presented by the competing teams were sublime. It reaffirms our strong faith in the incredible potential and capabilities of the potential leaders.”

Subramanian Chidambaran, Strategy Leader, Cummins India, added, “REDEFINE is aimed at presenting complex business scenarios to aspiring business leaders, stimulating their intellect to solve real-world challenges with a blend of creativity and acumen. Year after year, REDEFINE provides us with the invaluable opportunity to engage with the brightest minds and the future stars of the business world. Their innovative thinking and visionary solutions consistently serve as a wellspring of inspiration for us. The winning teams of REDEFINE 2023 demonstrated not only analytical skills, but also strategic thinking, and an exceptional ability to present their solutions with clarity and persuasion. I extend my heartfelt wishes to the winners and hope this competition was an enriching experience for all participants.”

Leading up to the grand finale, the company organized a series of activities designed to engage the students and pique their curiosity. Cummins India also hosted a REDEFINE video podcast featuring jury members, Vivek Malapati and Subramanian Chidambaran. The podcast delved into the intricacies of the Aftermarket Distribution Network, and the operational dynamics of the On-Highway Distribution and shed light on this year’s case study theme. To familiarize the students with the company's mission, vision, business strategy, and technology, an interactive leadership session was arranged. Adding another layer of engagement was a quiz competition that evaluated participants’ knowledge of industry trends, business dynamics, technological advancements, and their understanding of Cummins.

The six shortlisted teams who participated in the grand finale included:

1.Hellios from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow

2.The Benchwarmers from Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development, Pune

3.Vision from IIM, Mumbai

4.Synergy from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai

5.Inquisitors from NMIMS, Mumbai

6.Comeback from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai

