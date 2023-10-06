IIM Rohtak in top 2% of Stanford global rankings

New Delhi: As per prestigious 2023 rankings released by Stanford University in collaboration Elsevier, IIM Rohtak has excelled with an impressive representation among the top 2 per cent of scientists from all IIMs worldwide.

Stanford University releases a list of top 2 per cent researchers in the world every year. These researchers are picked up based on their research contribution to their respective fields. After applying deep analysis and using statistical measure the ranking is established.

All the world scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields according to the standard Science-Metrix classification.

According to the IIM Rohtak, the rankings for the top IIMs in terms of faculty representation among the top 2 per cent of scientists globally include, IIM Rohtak with 7.69 per cent.

IIM Ahmedabad stands at 4.81 per cent, IIM Jammu: 4.65 per cent, IIM Lucknow: 4.55 per cent, IIM Nagpur: 2.78 per cent, IIM, Visakhapatnam: 2.70 per cent, IIM Bodh Gaya: 1.92 per cent and IIM Bangalore shares 1.77 per cent of top 2 per cent.

IIM Rohtak's outstanding achievement includes its Director, Prof Dheeraj Sharma, among the top scientists. His research has also been recognised by World Health Organisation last year. He also previously was listed as top 10 researcher by the list developed and released by Omega Journal.

New features on the list are Prof Praveen Ranjan Srivastava, who researches in the area of information systems, and Prof Chandra Prakash, who researchers in the area of logistics and has sustainable supply chain.

IIM Rohtak said that they have made significant research contribution in the artificial intelligence.

Last year, three major studies led by Prof Sharma in collaboration with Prof Praveen Srivastava, Prof Koustab Ghosh, Prof Amul Singh, and Prof Ashwini Kumar were recognised by World Health Organisation for work in the domain of agriculture procurement and scheduling of procurement, strategic communication, and management of health care workers.