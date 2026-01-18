IIT-Bangalore innovation centre hosts summit on industry–startup

Bengaluru: IIIT-Bangalore Innovation Centre hosted a half-day summit titled “Co-Creating the Future with Startups and Corporates”, in association with MeitY Startup Hub and Startup India, to mark National Startup Day. The event brought together corporate leaders, startup founders, mentors, and ecosystem enablers to explore meaningful collaboration between startups, corporates, and academia.

The summit featured a keynote address by Shivani Agarwal, Managing Director – Marketing Transformation, Accenture, and an inaugural address by Shamanth S N, Director – New & Emerging Business, Rakuten India. A fireside chat on “How can industry academia and startups co-create the future in today’s deeptech era” featured Pavan Govindan, CEO & Co-Founder, Trozo, and Guru Mallikarjuna, CTO, Bosch Global Software Technologies, where they shared real-world perspectives on collaboration, adoption hurdles, and scaling innovation.

Followed by a panel discussion on “Startups & Corporates Co-Creating Solutions: Challenges and Opportunities” included Dr. Yogananda Jeppu (Boeing), Sanjay Gopinath (MathWorks), Shashidhar Subramanya (Bühler Group), and Mr. Raghav Gupta (Titan Company Ltd.). The discussion highlighted practical insights on corporate-startup partnerships, deep-tech commercialization, and building sustainable, high-impact innovation ecosystems.