Live
- Kingfisher Beer Stops Supply to Telangana Amid Ongoing Losses
- School Principal Accused of Sexual Harassment, in Shock in AS Rao Nagar
- PM Modi to arrive in Vizag shorty, to participate in road show
- Manifesting Good Things: Simple Steps to Attract Positivity in Life
- Telangana High Court Accepts KTR's Lunch Motion Petition in Formula-E Case
- Try these easy-to-make quick recipes
- Bigg Boss 18: Unexpected Twist in Ticket to Finale Task, Vivian and Chum in the Spotlight
- Online DBA Programs See Record 30% Growth, Strong Demand from South Indian States, reveals College Vidya’s study
- IIT Bombay hosts stellar academic research at ATMAN 2.0
- ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ extended by 20 minutes for Sankranthi release
Just In
IIT Bombay hosts stellar academic research at ATMAN 2.0
ATMAN 2.0, an event dedicated to innovators, researchers, and industry leaders, brought together India's top institutions to showcase groundbreaking Agri-IoT translational research.
Mumbai: ATMAN 2.0, an event dedicated to innovators, researchers, and industry leaders, brought together India's top institutions to showcase groundbreaking Agri-IoT translational research. Organized by the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Bombay, the event featured deep-tech academic researchers from IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT BHU, NIT Warangal, VNIT Nagpur, and several other leading institutions.
The event hosted over 20+ cutting-edge research projects from across the country, participating in both an innovation expo and a research grant funding pitch fest. The event also attracted strong industry participation, with leaders from Poonawala Fincorp, Tata Communications, Jio, Tata Chemicals, L&T, and other prominent firms engaging with researchers. Additionally, promising Agritech startups were showcased, strengthening industry-academia collaboration.
Prof. Milind Atrey, Deputy Director (Academics, Research, and Translation), IIT Bombay, set the tone for the event, followed by an address from Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST). The inaugural session concluded with insights from Dr. Ekta Kapoor, Head of FFT, DST.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Abhay Karandikar emphasized:
"ATMAN 2.0 represents a significant step in advancing innovation, bridging the gap between academic research and real-world impact. It underscores our commitment to transforming research into tangible solutions for national progress."
Prof. Milind Atrey highlighted:
"This event is a proud milestone for IIT Bombay, reinforcing our efforts to translate academic innovation into market-ready solutions by fostering stronger industry collaborations."
Kiran Shesh, CEO of TIH, IIT Bombay, remarked:
"ATMAN 2.0 exemplifies the growing strength of TIH as a hub for deep-tech innovation. We remain committed to attracting exceptional talent, fostering ambitious thinking, and executing projects of national importance."
With its strong research-industry connect, ATMAN 2.0 marks a crucial step toward shaping India's Agri-IoT landscape, fostering cutting-edge innovations, and accelerating their journey from labs to markets.