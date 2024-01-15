IIT Delhi develops app for community service

New Delhi : IIT Delhi has developed an application (app) which can mobilise students to volunteer for community service. “The application is as easy as sending a WhatsApp message,” the IIT Delhi said.

The IIT Delhi, in a statement, said that the app has been named ‘NSS IIT Delhi’ and is designed to revolutionise youth engagement and social impact.

“No longer confined by emails and posters, the NSS App is a game-changer,” the IIT Delhi said. It said that with the help of the app, students who like to be NSS volunteers can now register, find projects near them, track their volunteer hours, and connect with fellow volunteers, all on a user-friendly platform.

"We wanted something simple, accessible, and engaging. Something which resonates with our generation and makes volunteering an effortless act of kindness," Abhishek, a student of IIT Delhi programmer who led the app's development said.



The IIT Delhi said that these digital architects toiled hard behind the scenes. “Debugging code, brainstorming features, making the app more inclusive for every IITian and meticulously perfecting the user experience – these techies wore their sleep deprivation like badges of honor,” the official added.

The IIT Delhi said that the app's launch sent ripples across the NSS network at the Institute.

“Within days, thousands of registrations flooded in, with a 4.9-star rating in Google Play and 5-star in the App store, painting a vibrant digital map of volunteers eager to contribute. The development has been made possible with constant inputs from the Office of the Dean of Students and the Computer Service Centre (CSC),” the IIT Delhi.

It said that the team has also made it easier to track blood donation requests and scribe requests, so the students can directly see the requests posted and can also look at the location and route through the map integrated on the App itself.

“Helping others has become much simpler now,” the IIT Delhi said. It said that the app has a map of the campus with live tracking and the numbers of all the important contacts, like the Institute’s Security Control Room, Hospital, Ambulance and many more.

It said that the app has also provided fun hangouts like Rajdhani, night messes, and other outlets at IIT Delhi.

