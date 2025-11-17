IIT Madras unveils low-cost, minimally invasive glucose monitor

Hyderabad/Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) researchers have developed and patented a cost-effective, user-friendly, and minimally invasive glucose monitoring device for diabetes patients. They have reimagined the device from the ground up, focusing on comfort, accessibility, and long-term affordability while ensuring high standards of accuracy and reliability.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research – India Diabetes (ICMR INDIAB) study published in 2023, the prevalence of diabetes is 10.1 crore people.

The most common method in use, Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG), requires finger-prick blood sampling multiple times a day, which is effective but invasive. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems represent an advance over SMBG, offering real-time readings without repeated finger pricks. However, the current generation of CGMs comes with its own set of limitations, such as high cost and dependence on separate devices, like smartphones or dedicated readers, to display results.

The IIT Madras innovation

In addressing these challenges, IIT Madras researchers from the Electronic Materials and Thin Films Lab, led by Prof Parasuraman Swaminathan, developed a set of innovations that together redefine a CGM device. These innovations have been formally recognised and protected through multiple patents.

The cornerstone of the solution is a modular system that combines reusable electronics and a low-power display unit with a disposable microneedle sensor patch.

Highlighting the impact of this device, Prof Parasuraman Swaminathan, Electronic Materials and Thin Films Lab, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “From a researcher’s perspective, the real measure of success is when an idea steps out of the lab and starts making a tangible difference in people’s lives. In the case of diabetes management, that difference could mean sparing someone the discomfort of multiple finger pricks a day, helping them stay in range more consistently, and ultimately preventing long-term complications.”

L Balamurugan, an IIT Madras MS Entrepreneurship scholar working on this solution, added, “A device like this is a real enabler. By making glucose monitoring painless, discreet, and affordable, it encourages people to check their levels more regularly, understand their body’s patterns, and take timely action. Over time, it leads to fewer emergencies, fewer hospital visits, and less strain on families and healthcare systems. On a national scale, a domestically developed CGM also strengthens our self-reliance in medical technology, reducing dependence on imported devices and creating opportunities for local manufacturing and employment.”

Technical aspects of the device

The reusable unit houses the control electronics, power source, communication interfaces, and a novel low-powered, patented electro-thermochromic display. Unlike conventional CGMs, which rely on smartphones or bulky receivers, this device shows glucose readings directly on the patch. This means that patients can check their glucose level with a glance, requiring no external gadget.

The entire system has been optimised for energy efficiency. The patented electro-thermochromic display consumes power only when updating readings, and the electronics are designed to function on low power, extending battery life and reducing the frequency of recharging.

From the outset, this project was conceived not just as an academic exercise but as a technology with a clear path to real-world use, the IITM researchers said. The strategy to take it forward is built on three parallel tracks:

Start-up commercialization

The work has already led to the formation of a start-up venture, positioned to focus exclusively on refining the device, conducting clinical trials, and bringing it to market. Being anchored at IIT Madras Research Park allows access to prototyping facilities, regulatory advisors, and investor networks.

Technology Transfer to Industry: Researchers are in active discussions with established medical device manufacturers to license the technology. Such partnerships can leverage the production capabilities, distribution networks, and market presence of these companies to reach scale quickly.

Strategic licensing opportunities

This invention was entirely conceived, designed, and developed within IIT Madras and has drawn interest from outside organisations looking to partner in the next stages.

Functional prototypes of the display module have been built and tested in the lab. The display module is also protected through two granted Indian patents. The core innovations are secured through two granted Indian patents and one international PCT application. Bench tests have confirmed sensing accuracy, signal stability, and the viability of the low-power integrated display.

Next steps include Clinical validation, Manufacturing readiness, Regulatory clearance, and testing for reliability in real-world conditions.