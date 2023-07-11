Karimnagar: Dr Muddu Vinay, who has made significant contributions to the education sector by empowering students from underprivileged backgrounds through his philanthropic efforts and by building some of the finest institutions in the world for more than three decades. He strongly believes that education is a fundamental human right and has devoted his career to improving access to quality education for all. He has supported numerous initiatives aimed at uplifting underprivileged students

Dr Vinay has also been actively involved in teaching and mentoring students, sharing his expertise, and inspiring the next generation of leaders. His passion for education has led to the creation of several innovative institutions, his relentless pursuit is focussed in promoting research and development in the field of education and latest technological subjects. Dr Muddu Vinay's contributions to education are truly remarkable and have had a profound impact on countless individuals.

He hails from the city of Hyderabad, Telangana State. As a renowned academician and vice chancellor, he has been making remarkable contributions to the higher education sector. His vast experience and dedication towards academic excellence have earned him numerous accolades and positions of great responsibility.





Dr Vinay is a peer expert committee member in various accreditation boards. He has been instrumental in formulating policies that have brought about significant changes in the technical education landscape. As an AICTE Margadarshak, he has been guiding various institutions to improve their academic standards and bring in industry-relevant curriculum, and get accreditation in NAAC.



Additionally, Dr Muddu Vinay is expert in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to transform the Indian education system to meet the needs of the 21st century. He has extensive knowledge of the policy and has successfully implemented it in the university where he serves as a leader. He has helped him to develop strategies and policies that align with the new framework, including the integration of vocational education, promotion of multilingualism, and the adoption of technology in teaching and learning.

He has also worked towards creating a more inclusive and equitable education system that caters to the needs of all students, and implemented several initiatives aimed at achieving its objectives. These initiatives include the creation of interdisciplinary programs, the establishment of community colleges, and the development of a flexible and modular curriculum.

Dr Muddu Vinay said, "Education is the key to unlock the doors of opportunity. It is not just about acquiring knowledge, but also about developing skills and building character. I have always believed in providing education that is inclusive and industry-relevant, which will enable our students to succeed in their chosen careers."

Professor Dr. Muddu Vinay was Former Vice Chancellor at the ICFAI University Dehradun, India and,He has around three decades of rich experience in the field of Education, Training, Planning, Management, Accreditations and Consultancy. He is acknowledged for not only establishing Institutions but also leading them to excellence in Academics and Research with his path breaking initiatives.

And he is an accomplished academician with over 35 years of experience in the field of education. He is renowned for his expertise in transforming higher academic institutes and bringing them A+ level in accreditation through his guidance. This success and achievements are a testament to his deep understanding of the educational system and his ability to develop effective strategies that yield tangible results. Under his leadership, many educational institutions have undergone significant transformations, including upgrades to infrastructure, curriculum development, and innovative programmes.