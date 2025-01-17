Indian edtech sector bridging geographical divide: Report

New Delhi: The Indian edtech sector is actively bridging the geographical divide in education and making quality learning accessible to millions, according to a report on Friday.

The report jointly by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Grant Thornton Bharat released today at the India Digital Summit (IDS) showed that 98 per cent of teachers and 69 per cent of parents recognise the role of edtech in overcoming geographical barriers.

It underlines that edtech platforms provide access to high-quality education services, resources, and courses that may not be available locally. This includes video lectures, interactive modules, and virtual classrooms, ensuring that students from diverse backgrounds can receive quality education regardless of their geographic location.

The report also highlights that 94 per cent of students and 84 per cent of teachers find edtech content engaging, and the platforms are bridging the gap between academic knowledge and industry demands. This alignment is fostering employability across fields, supporting India’s vision for an inclusive, future-ready education system.

About 85 per cent of students believe edtech improved their learning outcomes, while 86 per cent of users highlight the economic accessibility of edtech courses, and 87 per cent of students value its contribution to real-world skills like coding and AI, underscoring its relevance in workforce development.

“Edtech platforms may prove to be a game changer as they remove the barriers of physical classrooms and can take education to the remote corners of the country. While doing so, the sector needs to solve certain hurdles like creating low-bandwidth solutions and safeguarding data privacy,” said Prateek Maheshwari, Co-Founder of PhysicsWallah (PW) and Chair of the India Edtech Consortium (IEC).

“Technology is vital to education delivery, but effective outcomes need supportive environments. India’s EdTech sector is transforming education delivery, enhancing accessibility, and empowering learners and educators, fostering a more equitable knowledge economy,” added Dharmender Jhamb, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat.

The report also points out that by leveraging the 4A framework: academic quality, accessibility, affordability, and advancing employment, the Indian edtech sector has addressed key gaps in traditional education systems.

Edtech’s commitment to accessibility is particularly evident in rural and underserved regions, where it plays a key role in increasing student participation.