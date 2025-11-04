  • Menu
Indo-Australian academic first: PJTSAU and WSU launch joint BSc agriculture course

Indo-Australian academic first: PJTSAU and WSU launch joint BSc agriculture course
Highlights

Hyderabad: PJTSAU and WSU, Australia, have officially signed a landmark agreement to jointly offer the country’s first-of-its-kind BSc Agriculture...

Hyderabad: PJTSAU and WSU, Australia, have officially signed a landmark agreement to jointly offer the country’s first-of-its-kind BSc Agriculture programme.

A delegation from PJTSAU, led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah, visited WSU on Monday and held extensive discussions with WSU Vice-Chancellor and President George Williams AO and other senior officials.

