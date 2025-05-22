Live
Inter advanced supplementary exams from today
Hyderabad: Students will be given five minutes of grace time to enter their centres for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2025, which will begin from Thursday.
According to TGBIE, as per the timetable, first-year examinations are scheduled to be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and second-year exams from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Students will be allowed into the centres up to 9.05 am and 2.35 pm for first and second-year exams respectively. Around 4,13,597 students, including 2,66,207 first-year and 1,47,390 second-year students registered for the examinations that will be conducted in 892 centres across the country.
Meanwhile, the Board decided to hold spot evaluation of intermediate supplementary exam answer scripts in two spells at 14 spot evaluation camps set up across the State. The answer scripts of Sanskrit, English, Telugu, Hindi, Mathematics, Political Science, Physics and Economics will be evaluated in the first phase that begins on May 29. Similarly, Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Commerce and History answer scripts will be evaluated from May 31.