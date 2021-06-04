Inter Board awaits CM KCR’s nod on exams

Hyderabad: With the possibility of third wave of Covid striking the country and experts predicting that it could affect the children more, the State Government is in two minds on conducting the Intermediate examinations.

The Board says that on its part, they are prepared to conduct the examinations if the State government decides so. Speaking to The Hans India, a senior TSBIE official said that the board has already prepared the question papers for all the examinations. It has also identified the examination centres.

The officials said it needs 15 days to roll out the entire process like issuing hall tickets and ensure sanitisation of examination centres, and allocation of the invigilators and other examination staff.

Besides, to coordinate with other departments like police, TSRTC, electricity, medical and health, and revenue for the smooth conduct of the examinations.

It may be mentioned here that the Centre after reviewing the situation arising out of the possibility of the third wave of Covid-19, decided to cancel the class XII examinations. The Centre had taken the stand that the safety of children was more important than holding the examinations.

A final decision in this regard is likely to be taken after the board gets the instructions from the Chief Minister by June 7.

It may be recalled that the state government had reopened the schools and colleges before the second wave but had to close them within 10 days in February this year as the students had contracted the corona virus.

The officials feel that it may not advisable to take the risk of conducting the exams.

The TSBIE has already postponed the practical examinations for the general as well as for the vocational stream of the intermediate course.