Intermediate Education admissions to commence soon

Guntur: Board of Intermediate Education will conduct admissions for the academic year 2021-22 through the online system.

The board is making necessary arrangements to conduct the admissions through the online.

The BIE is introducing the reforms in the intermediate education. As part of reforms, it is introducing the online admissions in the junior colleges. The BIE began an exercise to release notification for online admissions very soon. The officials have already started the exercise for this purpose.

It may be mentioned that the government has already passed the all the SSC students who have paid the fee for attending the SSC Public Examinations for academic year 2020-21.

The BIE will issue the notification and start the admissions in the junior colleges very soon. Generally, admissions in the junior colleges will start in June second week. Due to Covid-19 second wave, the admissions in the junior colleges have been delayed.

The Board of Intermediate Education secretary V Rama Krishna informed that admissions will be held through the online for the academic year 2021-22. Students and parents are informed that admissions shall be made only for online mode after issuing the notifications by the BIE.

He warned that certain college managements or principals are admitting the first year students through the offline mode. He made it clear the BIE AP has not issued any notification for admission and all the admissions will not be approved by BIE, AP.