International Youth Day: Empowering youth for a sustainable future

As we commemorate International Youth Day, the importance of equipping our young generation with the skills necessary for a resilient and prosperous future has never been more crucial. In an era marked by economic uncertainty, layoffs, and recession fears, the focus must shift towards careers that promise growth and stability over the next five decades. Some education experts have shared on the International Youth Day.

Manav Subodh, founder of 1M1B (One Million for One Billion)

On this International Youth Day, it’s vital to address the challenges presented to our children by an uncertain global economy, with layoffs and recession fears looming. Amidst this turbulence, our youth must look towards careers that promise resilience and growth over the next 50 years. Green skills and jobs are prime examples of such careers. By 2030, India aims to create 50 million green jobs across sectors like renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and green construction. These fields not only offer stability but also the opportunity to thrive. Imagine the potential for young professionals leading solar energy projects in Rajasthan or pioneering urban farming innovations in Mumbai. As we push towards our 2070 net-zero emissions goal, the demand for green skills will skyrocket. By embracing these future-proof skills, our youth can secure employment that withstands economic shocks while contributing to a sustainable nation. The green revolution is here, and our young leaders must seize this moment to build a resilient future."

Ophira Bhatia, Senior Director at Mondelez International





As we celebrate International Youth Day, Mondelez India is proud to highlight the work we have done to upskill and train young people over the years through our decade-long national CSR program, Shubh Aarambh. Youth skilling is a key priority for us because we believe it has the transformative potential to enhance the long-term quality of life. Over the past decade, through our youth skilling programs, we have trained nearly 1,000 young individuals.



To build on our efforts, we recently launched a pilot project focused on providing skill training and placement opportunities in partnership with the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC). This project aims to benefit 660 young individuals in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, and Pune, Maharashtra, over the next year, targeting sectors such as Management, Hospitality & Tourism, Retail, IT-ITeS, and Logistics. The training will encompass Short-Term Training (STT) using Qualification Pack (QP) led training modules specifically designed for the identified sectors. The candidates will receive training in soft skills and skill orientation on identified job roles, tools, and work methodology, followed by assessment, certification, and placement opportunities.

These efforts emphasize the transformative power of skill-building. In a world facing complex challenges, empowering youth with employment skills is crucial for enhancing livelihoods and income, thereby fostering sustainable and inclusive development."