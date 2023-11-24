JEE Advanced 2024 examination date released, registration begins on April 21

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the examination dates for the JEE (Advanced) 2024. According to the latest official information, the JEE Advanced 2024 will be conducted on May 26, 2024, across the country at various exam centres.. The registration period for JEE Advanced 2024 will begin on April 21, 2024. Applicants have until April 30, 2024, to submit their applications.

Candidates interested in taking the exam can register on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in - beginning April 21, 2024.