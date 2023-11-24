Live
- Peddapalli: BRS never cared for Dalits says Mayawati
- History of National Day of Listening
- PM to visit Tirumala on November 26
- Google now lets you ask questions about YouTube videos to Bard
- YSRCP's Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra continues in Nandyal, NTR and Manyam district
- Palakurthi: Rs 730 cr spent for Palakurthi development said Errabelli Dayakar Rao
- From selfies to storytelling: Media education in the Gen Z era
- Warangal: ‘Aroori Ramesh is land-grabber’
- Hyderabad: Only BJP can fight against family rule in country says JP Nadda
- India set for $2-trn exports by 2030
Just In
JEE Advanced 2024 examination date released, registration begins on April 21
Highlights
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the examination dates for the JEE (Advanced) 2024.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the examination dates for the JEE (Advanced) 2024. According to the latest official information, the JEE Advanced 2024 will be conducted on May 26, 2024, across the country at various exam centres.. The registration period for JEE Advanced 2024 will begin on April 21, 2024. Applicants have until April 30, 2024, to submit their applications.
Candidates interested in taking the exam can register on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in - beginning April 21, 2024.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS