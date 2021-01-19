JEE Main 2021: Find Revised Dates of Application, Submission and Correction

JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency has changed the JEE Main 2021 correction dates for entrance exam applications. Candidates preparing for the exam must note that the agency's last date for students to submit JEE Main 2021 applications is January 23, 2021.





According to the official website dates, the link to make changes to the JEE Main 2021 online application form will be available from January 27 to 30, 2021. The National Testing Agency has also extended the dates of JEE Main 202 application.



Follow these steps to complete the JEE Main 2021 Application Remediation Procedure:



Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main 2021 website



Step 2: Click on the provided JEE Main 2021 application fix link



Step 3: Enter your login details in the fixed link



Step 4: Make the necessary changes to the fields provided



Step 5: Click the final submit button



The application link is available on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the JEE Main 2021 applications through the direct link provided below.

