JEE Main 2021 March Registrations begins; Check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On Tuesday, the NTA (National Testing Agency) has invited applications for the March session for JEE Main 2021. The candidates who look forward to appearing for the JEE Main 2021, scheduled on March 15, 16, 17, and 18, should submit their application at the NTA's official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The registration already began on March 2 and will conclude at 6 PM on March 6. The students can pay the fee by 11:50 PM on March 6.

Candidates can view the answer key, and question document for the February session of JEE Main 2021 as the National Testing Agency has posted the same on the official website.

A total of 6,61,776 candidates signed up to run for the February bid. As the NTA has doubled the number of attempts to help students, JEE Main 2021 will be held four times a year. As many attempts as you like can appear, your ranking will be calculated according to your best score.

Candidates must follow these steps outlined to apply for the March 2021 JEE Main Session:

1. Candidates should go to the official website of JEE Main 2021 March.

2. They should click on the JEE Main 2021 March session registration and application.

3. They must enter the required details in the JEE Main March application.

4. Now, they need to log in to complete the JEE Main 2021 online application.

5. Candidates must submit the JEE Main 2021 application fee

6. Candidates need to upload the documents and submit the application fee.

7. Candidates can click on the final submission of the main JEE application.

Exams for the March session of JEE Main 2021 will be held on March 15, 16, 17, and 18, 2021, as scheduled. Candidates should note that the March session of JEE Main 2021 and April (Session-3) will be held only for Test 1 (BE / BTech), and candidates who wish to appear again for Test 2A (BArch) and 2B (B Planning) can apply during the May session application process (Session-4).

To be remembered that other sessions of JEE Main 2021 will take place in April and May. Candidates who have applied before for the March / April / May sessions can modify their data (session, category, subject, etc.) from March 2 to 6.