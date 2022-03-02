JEE Main-2022 in April, May

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main dates for the 2022 exams have been announced.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Main 2022 twice. The first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held in April while the second session has been scheduled to be conducted in May.

The applications for JEE Main 2022 began on Tuesday and the last date to fill the JEE Main 2022 application form for the first session is March 31, 2022.