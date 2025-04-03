JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Admit Cards Available for April 7-9 Exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, which is scheduled for April 7, 8, and 9. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets by accessing the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Admit Card Download Process

1. Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for JEE Main 2025 admit card.

3. Enter the required login credentials, including application number and date of birth.

4. View the admit card displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print a copy for reference.

Candidates must ensure that the QR code and barcode are visible on the admit card. Additionally, carrying the same photo ID uploaded during the application process is mandatory for identity verification.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam Schedule

- Paper 1 (BE/BTech): April 7 and 8, 2025.

- April 7: Two shifts (morning and evening).

- April 8: Second shift only.

- Paper 2A (BArch) & Paper 2B (BPlanning): April 9, 2025.

- Paper 2A: 9 AM to 12 Noon.

- Paper 2B: 9 AM to 12:30 PM.

Examination Mode

- Paper 1: Conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.

- Paper 2A: Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode; Drawing Test on A4 sheets (offline).

- Paper 2B: Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-based questions in CBT format.

The exam will be offered in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, and regional languages such as Tamil, Bengali, and Urdu. Candidates must finalize their language choice during registration, as changes will not be permitted later.