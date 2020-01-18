JEE Main Result: Telangana and Rajasthan Retained Top Spots for the Third Time

Continuously for the third time, Rajasthan and Telangana have reserved top spots in JEE Main. In January 2019 four students and in April 2019 three students, from these states stood as toppers. This time among the nine toppers, two students each are from these Rajasthan and Telangana. Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana and Parth Dwivedi and Akhil Jain from Rajasthan have scored perfect 100 scores.

CP Joshi, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker, has congratulated the toppers.





Many Congratulations to Parth Dwivedi and Akhil Jain from Rajasthan for scoring 100 percentile in JEEMain exam .



My best wishes to both of you for your career ahead. — Dr. C.P. Joshi (@drcpjoshi) January 18, 2020





Over 11 lakh candidates appeared for this exam which was held from January 6 to January 9 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The result was announced within eight days of completion of the exam, which is best of its type in the history of competitive exams.



Among other toppers are Landa Jitendra and Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar from Andhra Pradesh, Nishant Agarwal from Delhi, Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat and Divyanshu Agarwal from Haryana.

JEE Main is conducted twice a year, in January and in April.

JEE Main is also an entrance for admission to engineering (BTech) courses in NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI), Institutions funded by participating State Governments.

JEE Main is also an eligibility test for the JEE Advanced, which the candidate has to take if they are ambitious for admission to the undergraduate programs offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). The top 2,24,000 rankers are considered eligible to take JEE Advanced.

The next JEE Main in 2020, will be held in April and the exam notification will be shared in February.