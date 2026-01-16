JEE Mains 2026 January exam dates changed again; Check revised dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the JEE Main 2026 January session exam schedule once again, bringing relief to candidates from West Bengal. The change has been made after concerns were raised over the examination date clashing with major regional events.

As per the earlier schedule, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was scheduled to be conducted between January 21 and January 30, 2026. Later, NTA shortened the session by revising the last exam date to January 29, 2026. However, the examination planned for January 23, 2026, in West Bengal sparked objections as it coincided with Saraswati Puja and the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, both of which are significant public observances in the state.

Taking note of the issue, the NTA has now postponed the January 23 exam for candidates appearing from West Bengal. The testing agency clarified that affected students will be allotted a new examination date within the same session, ensuring no disadvantage to their preparation or performance. The revised date will be communicated individually to candidates through email, SMS, and updated admit cards.

Importantly, the exam schedule for candidates in other states remains unchanged. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examinations will continue to be held on January 21, 22, 24, 28, and 29, as originally planned.

The NTA stated that the decision was taken to maintain fairness and accommodate regional sentiments without disrupting the overall examination process. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official JEE Main website for the latest updates related to admit cards, city intimation slips, and revised exam dates.

The agency has also activated its helpdesk services to address candidate queries related to the revised schedule and examination logistics.