As Rajya Sabha member, Nitish can emerge as statesman

Nitish Kumar, who heads JD(U), has confirmed the speculation that he would be moving to the Rajya Sabha after resigning as Bihar Chief Minister. In a social media post, he talked about his “desire” to have served as a member of four legislative Houses—the Lok Sabha MP, the Rajya Sabha, and the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council of Bihar. Cynics and Nitish detractors may say that he is making a virtue out of necessity, but it is also true that as a senior RS member he can play a meaningful role.

Addressing his supporters and people of Bihar, he wrote, “For the past two decades, you have trusted and supported me, and I have served you with full dedication. It is your trust and support due to which Bihar is setting new standards in development.”

While his tenure as Chief Minister was surely better than those of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, it was not exactly the gold standard of good governance. In fact, his government looked good because the preceding one was abysmal.

Then there was the disastrous policy of prohibition that further intensified the incidence of corruption and led to the loss of revenue and many mishaps—without much decline in alcoholism. Introduced in 2016, primarily at the behest of Kumar, its failure was made evident by the report of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-20. It said 15.5 per cent of all males above 15 years consumed alcohol, the consumption being higher in rural areas than in towns. Consumption was more in Bihar than in Maharashtra.

Economic development, for instance, remained limited by structural challenges. The state continued to lag behind most others in industrial investment, employment generation, and per capita income. Migration of labourers to other states remained a defining feature of Bihar’s economy.

Now it is up to the Bharatiya Janata Party, one of whose leaders is likely to succeed Kumar, to chart a new course for the state. As for Kumar, we will see if he takes his RS membership as a retirement home where he has reached ticking all the boxes or a new innings with new responsibilities. His party’s support to the Narendra Modi government is critical, so his statements will carry a lot of weight. Will he throw his weight around to keep the government in check? Only time will tell, but he certainly has the opportunity to act like an elder statesman. After all, the Rajya Sabha is also known as the House of Elders.

The very nature of the RS provides such an opportunity. It is meant to serve as a chamber of reflection and deliberation, where experienced leaders examine legislation with greater detachment than the more politically charged Lok Sabha. Senior leaders who no longer face the immediate pressures of electoral politics can use the platform to guide debates, question executive decisions, and defend constitutional principles.

Kumar, therefore, stands at an interesting crossroads. On one path lies the possibility of quiet retirement. On the other hand lies the chance to begin a new innings, using his experience and stature to influence national politics in a more reflective and statesmanlike role. Which path he ultimately chooses will determine how history judges this final phase of his career, maybe his entire career if he excels as an RS member.